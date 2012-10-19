Christopher Pinches

New Chirpag Website

website design graphic design typography podcast web design
Early stages of the new @chirpag website! Big changes in the pipeline staying true to the previous branding. Site will also be responsive.

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
