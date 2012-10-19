Linevoy

Color Pass with Line

Linevoy
Linevoy
Hire Me
  • Save
Color Pass with Line sexy female girl women super hero science fiction sic-fi claw demonic spikes comic comic book graphic novel illustration illustrator
Download color palette

This image is a rebound (or next stop) from line-work. I'm not totally satisfied with it but its shaping up well.

742f9b340b83245399d231b647c8110e
Rebound of
Player Linewerk
By Linevoy
Linevoy
Linevoy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Linevoy

View profile
    • Like