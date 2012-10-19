Chris Mizen

Moorbrand logo

Chris Mizen
Chris Mizen
  • Save
Moorbrand logo logo brand chris mizen illusion optical illusion turquoise
Download color palette

This is a logo I've been working on for a friend of mine, for whose company I am to be the lead designer in my spare time.

The logo centres around the unusual glyph at the top, is it an M or a B? What do you see?

Logotype is a custom slab-serif edit of Futura.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Chris Mizen
Chris Mizen

More by Chris Mizen

View profile
    • Like