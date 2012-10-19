Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Guildda Logo Design

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Guildda Logo Design logo icon icons design guildda black shadow shading brand identity utopia stuoka typography calligraphy type
Download color palette
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hello! For inquiries, please use my email, it's in 'About' ↘
Hire Me

More by Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

View profile
    • Like