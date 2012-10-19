Nicholas D'Amico

Strike

Nicholas D'Amico
Nicholas D'Amico
Strike anvil iron strike ampersand lightening create innovate inspire
I know anvils seem to be on the popular side of design, but If I was to shelf every piece for fear of trend, I would truly cease progression and my imagination. Strike the iron while its hot. This piece was put on the back burner for a season, I refined it a bit last night and decided it will make it on Design By Diamonds winter mens line.

Nicholas D'Amico
Nicholas D'Amico
DsBD Branding Design

    • Like