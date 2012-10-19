Viljami Salminen

Progress

Progress website kisko labs
Finally having some time to work more with the new site and look. The logo/overall theme comes from our name, which is "Kisko" (Finnish) and means "Rail" (+Ruby on Rails).

Switched to using LTF Etica + Proxima Nova here and making also other changes to the design which I did few months ago.

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
