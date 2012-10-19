Zuckmantel Postproduction s.r.o.

Ntm

Zuckmantel Postproduction s.r.o.
Zuckmantel Postproduction s.r.o.
  • Save
Ntm animation commercial 3d vfx
Download color palette

screenshot from animation for National technical muzeum of Prague

full animation here

https://vimeo.com/50446923

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Zuckmantel Postproduction s.r.o.
Zuckmantel Postproduction s.r.o.

More by Zuckmantel Postproduction s.r.o.

View profile
    • Like