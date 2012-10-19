Panagiotis Tsamoudakis

I'm almost done with the new design for Macland.gr and these are the social sharing buttons I created to match the new look. I still haven't decided about their hover effect though. I'll probably invert the colours or something. Ideas are welcome. ;-)

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
