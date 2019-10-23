Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ziptility - Logo Grid 2.0
After reading your feedback, it became even more clear to me that this was the right concept to be chosen - since Ziptility is an infrastructure maintenance software for water and wastewater utilities, this feels like the perfect mix between visual relevance to the industry and design balance - it's a beautiful mark in my opinion 💧

Check out the second image to see the sketches that originated this concept!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Ziptility - Logo Concepts
