Ziptility - Logo Grid 2.0

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After reading your feedback, it became even more clear to me that this was the right concept to be chosen - since Ziptility is an infrastructure maintenance software for water and wastewater utilities, this feels like the perfect mix between visual relevance to the industry and design balance - it's a beautiful mark in my opinion 💧
Check out the second image to see the sketches that originated this concept!
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com