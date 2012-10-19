Julia Khusainova

Shapes

Took every piece of feedback from you cool people and worked on the shapes.

The badges themselves are going to be more prominent anyway but a tiny version (shape only) should still be displayed on the quick popover where there is not much space to place full-size version.

Thanks,
@Julia

