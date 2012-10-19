Fabric Lenny

Angelic Rabbbot - Birdbox

Fabric Lenny
Fabric Lenny
  • Save
Angelic Rabbbot - Birdbox rabbbot angelic rabbbot bird box
Download color palette

Thursday, 18 October 2012
Home Tweet Home - Angelic Rabbbot

At last! Following various ups and downs in the making process, my Bird Box for the 'Home Tweet Home' project as part of the I Love West Leeds Arts Festival is finally complete.....

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Fabric Lenny
Fabric Lenny

More by Fabric Lenny

View profile
    • Like