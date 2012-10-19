Fireupman

Sunset E-Paper Slide

Fireupman
Fireupman
  • Save
Sunset E-Paper Slide presentation chart slide sunset
Download color palette

Full slide with previous chart for internal presentation. I was inspired by color E-Paper and sunset.

Dribble chartv4 x2
Rebound of
Color E-Paper Chart
By Fireupman
View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Fireupman
Fireupman

More by Fireupman

View profile
    • Like