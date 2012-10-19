Sam Mularczyk

"The Fall Of SOPA" Animation

"The Fall Of SOPA" Animation animation typography motion graphics sopa pipa internet censorship freedom google results after effects
For my final Media Studies project, I designed and animated a three-minute film about the SOPA debacle. I'd appreciate it if you had a look and let me me know what you think!

I decided to replace all company logos/sites with blocky representations - a) to avoid copyright infringement and b) to create a cool visual style that's still recognisable

