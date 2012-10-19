Oykun Yilmaz

Download app & Social follow

Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Hire Me
  • Save
Download app & Social follow button twitter facebook social link footer ui ux design web web design
Download color palette

You are looking at part of footer where you have links for app downloads and social follows.

I tweet here

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Building kutu[dot]it for creatives.
Hire Me

More by Oykun Yilmaz

View profile
    • Like