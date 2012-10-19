Luke Wilhelmi

Fever Sketch 2

Fever Sketch 2 illustration sketch
I'm not sure if I'm using Dribbble "correctly". Do people rebound their own work w/ related images, or are rebounds for other people to react with an image?

Rebound of
Fever Sketch 1
By Luke Wilhelmi
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
