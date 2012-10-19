Mert Gutav ✪

Weather Icons - Weathard

icon vector sun weather rain snow tornado sun shine cloud wind
I'm working on new weather pictographs for web and UI designs. I think it was a different hard-line style :) What do you think ?

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
