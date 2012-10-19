Per Lindgren

Showoff - new edit mode

Showoff - new edit mode design ipad button portfolio
Apple did not allow the previous way of having the icons wiggle, so I redesigned this mode a bit... We'll see if this will be ok.

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
