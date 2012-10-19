Diego Gouvea

Book Cover

Diego Gouvea
Diego Gouvea
  • Save
Book Cover book cover graphic print watercolor bookman texture color colorful title
Download color palette

part of a book cover design I'm doing. I think this is one of the most beautiful design I've made in the latest times

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Diego Gouvea
Diego Gouvea

More by Diego Gouvea

View profile
    • Like