The Sketchnote Handbook: Chapter 4 Sneak Peek

A little sneak peek of chapter 4 from my upcoming book, The Sketchnote Handbook, to my Dribbble pals first. It's scheduled for late November/Early December release (depending on print, bindery and shipping schedules to stores).

I'm hoping to release the entire chapter 4 and a sample video soon, so you can get a feel for the book and video. More when that's official.

More info about the book can be found here:

http://rohdesign.com/book

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
