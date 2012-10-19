Type Set Match: Rebound

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Less focused on the classic, fine details of typographic study and more on attempting to resonate with the content. Movements of typographic design are focused on the period prior. The web, in the past years, has had a limited array of fonts to choose from. In recent years, this has expanded and given type, typographic and web designers alike, more opportunities for experimentation to reach a wider audience. This pairing of Rowdy and Museo Sans, not "typographically sound", to me, represents the power that's held.
A strange pairing, bright colors, hover effects, etc. This is my take, see it live via Typecast at: http://beta.typecastapp.com/jonathan-stephens/share/35b2f3f806417943340bf6c1bf281add1a938f37.