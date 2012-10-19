Bryan Veloso

BenQ XL2420T

Safe to say, this is a first for me. I have never gotten through an attempt of recreating a photograph. But I took my own advice and tried this one for size (reference photo).

All-in-all, I'm pretty happy with it. That said, I would love to hear your critiques about the techniques I used as well as how all of this was done horribly wrong. :D

Here's the link to the PSD as well (yay, my first freebie!).

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
