Mo Jax with a hat

Mo Jax with a hat type typography illustration black white line shape san-serif
I think the fill worked better then the outline. I cleaned up the kerning and the weight a bit and added a hat. I'm pretty happy with it I think. Thoughts?

Rebound of
Mo Jax Happy Face
By Sean Collins
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
