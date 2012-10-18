Jonathan Vair Duncan

Glitchvlk

Jonathan Vair Duncan
Jonathan Vair Duncan
  • Save
Glitchvlk wolf glitch contrast saturation
Download color palette

Not proper glitch art, just some Photoshop doodling.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Jonathan Vair Duncan
Jonathan Vair Duncan

More by Jonathan Vair Duncan

View profile
    • Like