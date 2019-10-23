Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abinash Mohanty

Onboarding - Workflow illustration

Onboarding - Workflow illustration brand affinity clean concept texture girl hero character art web mobile interface colors illustration flat sketch branding app design ui
Hey Guys! Sharing this illustration for our app onboarding screen. I will share more tomorrow and afterwards. I hope you like it.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

However, you can still view my product design work over here.

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

