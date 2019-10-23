Clio - Menopause Relief. iOS app user onboarding.

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Clio helps modern women in midlife understand and manage the effects of menopause through a combination of symptom tracking, behavioral medicine, and data-driven insights.
Almost 1 billion women worldwide, or 40% of the world's female population, is in menopause. 90% of them experience symptoms, and 50% report it affects their ability to work. Clio helps women manage disruptive symptoms so they can stay healthy and productive.
Clio is available for free in the App Store and coming soon to Google Play Store.
