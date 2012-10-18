Kristof Tarisznyas

Ritual Mask

Kristof Tarisznyas
Kristof Tarisznyas
  • Save
Ritual Mask illustration vector illustration
Download color palette

Really old one actually, I was playing in Illustrator back in the days when I got my first Wacom tablet - a hilariously huge A6 Graphire with a broken pen I had to fix with tape every once in a while ;)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Kristof Tarisznyas
Kristof Tarisznyas

More by Kristof Tarisznyas

View profile
    • Like