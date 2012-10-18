Kevin O'Connor

Illustrative Story Telling Site

Illustrative Story Telling Site
This is a section of an upcoming project at work, drugtreatment.com. It is an interactive parallax storytelling site that explains what someone can expect when booking addiction treatment. The site is about 12 "sections" wide and goes through everything from detox and rehab to graduation and long term recovery. This was amazingly fun and the functional prototype is looking amazing. Cant wait for this thing to be live!

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
