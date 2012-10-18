Kevin Burr

Kent Maggard

Kent Maggard logo baseball motivational speaker badge enclosure ten fast feet kevin burr ocular ink nashville
Kent Maggard is an ex-ball player (Cleveland Indians) turned motivation speaker. This is his new logo.

