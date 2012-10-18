Bjarni Wark

Website Code Design Process

Bjarni Wark
Bjarni Wark
  • Save
Website Code Design Process code stratergy plan html5 process website design wireframe
Download color palette

After designing a site I then mock up the code structure on paper, it helps my process of knowing what markup is needed and has me not needing to think as much when punching away on the keys.

Whats your approach, similar to this?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Bjarni Wark
Bjarni Wark

More by Bjarni Wark

View profile
    • Like