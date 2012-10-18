Jorge Puga

Phone for kids

Phone for kids phone phone app orange
I recently had an idea for a phone and a app intended for kids. It started as joke (a four button phone) but after seeing the final result, it looks like it would actually work.

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
