Lurkr - Read Only Reddit Site

A friend and I like to make stuff just for fun, to make our lives easier and things we do more enjoyable. This was one of them. Constantly visible posts pane on the left, top left has a category slide-out, top right has a pop color customization slide-out. The orange area is where posts display but on page load shows this orange first user explanation of the site and its features.

Feel free to check out our work in progress here: http://nerdi.net/lurkr/ and provide any feedback you like.

If you want to help with the project just let us know as its not for profit in any way. Just a fun way to kill our time and hone our skills.