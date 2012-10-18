Josh Thorsen

Cherry Poppin Super Villains

Josh Thorsen
Josh Thorsen
  • Save
Cherry Poppin Super Villains icon mascot character logo sticker retro
Download color palette

Sticker design for Teens On Acid using retro style character.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Josh Thorsen
Josh Thorsen

More by Josh Thorsen

View profile
    • Like