Ionut Zamfir

Navigation Bar

Ionut Zamfir
Ionut Zamfir
Hire Me
  • Save
Navigation Bar bar ui clean psd interface user interface dashboard people settings rounded avatar switch small icons management hr cake hr
Download color palette
Ionut Zamfir
Ionut Zamfir
Freelance designer with a huge passion for clean interfaces.
Hire Me

More by Ionut Zamfir

View profile
    • Like