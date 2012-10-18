Paul Van Tuyl

All Terrain Dolly Logo product logo
Product logo for an all-terrain camera dolly. Requirement for the logo was that it had an automotive 4WD feel to it. You can see the product itself at http://www.idcphotovideo.com/store/all-terrain-dolly-with-75mm-bowl-mount

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
