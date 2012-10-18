Chelsea

Screen Shot 2012 10 18 At 4.47.13 Pm

Chelsea
Chelsea
Hire Me
  • Save
Screen Shot 2012 10 18 At 4.47.13 Pm vintage fashion clothing event
Download color palette

Event promo for college girls to swap old clothes with friends to have a new wardrobe.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Chelsea
Chelsea
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Chelsea

View profile
    • Like