Michael Parenteau

Goodmix.Fm 404 Cassette

Michael Parenteau
Michael Parenteau
Hire Me
  • Save
Goodmix.Fm 404 Cassette railsrumble goodmix cassette magnify music mixtapes 404 page image
Download color palette

This was made for the custom 404 page in our rails rumble entry this year. The feature didn't make it in... but rest assured, when we are allowed to start working on the app again... this is going in!

Go to goodmix.fm and take her for a spin. If you are so inclined...

Vote for us in the rumble, only 40 minutes left!!!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Michael Parenteau
Michael Parenteau
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Parenteau

View profile
    • Like