Michael Parenteau

Goodmix.Fm - Build A Mix

Michael Parenteau
Michael Parenteau
Hire Me
  • Save
Goodmix.Fm - Build A Mix railsrumble goodmix cassette magnify music mixtapes builder cover art zeppelin clouds
Download color palette

This was the builder for our rails rumble entry this year. I made the TBK tape in illustrator. To the left you can add custom background cover art and to the right you can pick a cassette.

Go to goodmix.fm and take her for a spin. If you are so inclined...

Vote for us in the rumble, only 40 minutes left!!!

Michael Parenteau
Michael Parenteau
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Parenteau

View profile
    • Like