Maru Stephens

Button: A Delicate Hover State

Maru Stephens
Maru Stephens
  • Save
Button: A Delicate Hover State buttons purple
Download color palette

I wanted to create a delicate hover state for a button and this is what I came up with.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Maru Stephens
Maru Stephens

More by Maru Stephens

View profile
    • Like