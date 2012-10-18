Goodmix.Fm - Landing Page

This was our entry in this year's http://railsrumble.com. We had 48 hours to design and dev this puppy and I think we did a helluva job. Here you see the landing page with some app screenshots telling the *simple* story about the app in a slideshow and then there are some examples below. You should go visit the site in a modern browser as the cassettes are all SVG and animated with CSS3. Kevin Altman did an awesome job doing the fist tapes and wiring up the animation. Hover those cover arts!!!

Visit http://goodmix.fm and take the app for a spin... remember it was done in 48 hours. Also, if you are so inclined...

please vote for us in the rumble. There is only like 45 minutes left.