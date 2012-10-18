Kurt Gannon

Vader

Kurt Gannon
Kurt Gannon
  • Save
Vader darth vader star wars icon
Download color palette

Part of an extraordinarily random icon set I had to develop at Primacy — and you can't go wrong with ole' Darth.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Kurt Gannon
Kurt Gannon

More by Kurt Gannon

View profile
    • Like