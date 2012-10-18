Daniel Eden

One of the assignments for University is to create a multimedia portfolio. Naturally, I'm making a website.

Up until tonight, I was feeling incredibly uninspired. I'm really liking where this is headed though.

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
