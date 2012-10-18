Justin McDowell

Meet Jaime

Meet Jaime
I had to figure out a way of keeping the same format as the original shot, but still have images with busier backgrounds.

I masked the head and a long, soft brushstroke down the middle of the figure, then added a horizontal motion blur for dynamism. Then I masked a large, soft oval around the figure and added a Gaussian blur outside of that.

Rebound of
Meet Karl
