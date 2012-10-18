Andrew Leesman

Halloween Email

Andrew Leesman
Andrew Leesman
Hire Me
  • Save
Halloween Email email photo manipulation grindhouse scream folds girl horror
Download color palette

An email I've been working on for Halloween at work. I had a lot of fun doing this one.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Andrew Leesman
Andrew Leesman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andrew Leesman

View profile
    • Like