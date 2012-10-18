Piero Borgo

Pickslide

Piero Borgo
Piero Borgo
  • Save
Pickslide logo branding concept animation
Download color palette

Concept for a logo I'm working on. The dots represents the position markers of the guitar neck evolving into "bits" to recall both the "Rn'R" origin of the name and the 2.0 work of the company.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Piero Borgo
Piero Borgo

More by Piero Borgo

View profile
    • Like