PJ McCormick

Whiteboarding a user flow

PJ McCormick
PJ McCormick
  • Save
Whiteboarding a user flow user flow ux whiteboard sketch marker
Download color palette

In a poorly lit room. Great for the eyes!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
PJ McCormick
PJ McCormick

More by PJ McCormick

View profile
    • Like