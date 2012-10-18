Lately I've spent a lot of time working on improving the design process(es) for our internal design team. This process diagram is for our presentation design process (yes, we build that many presentations), and is quite different from the other agile methodologies we work with when designing products, mobile applications, and other interactive projects.

It's meant more to educate the various staff in other departments on how to prepare, plan, and communicate with our team when working on projects together.