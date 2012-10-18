RepixDesign

Touchoak Final

RepixDesign
RepixDesign
  • Save
Touchoak Final wooden wood icon design elements knob dashboard ui user interface textured iphone5 retina
Download color palette

Almost done with a new iPhone 5 Retina UI named "Touchoak". Also check the @2 (Big thanks to @pixeden for the great iPhone 5 Mockup! http://drbl.in/fjnv)

Update: you can purchase the UI on GraphicRiver

RepixDesign
RepixDesign

More by RepixDesign

View profile
    • Like