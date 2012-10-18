Daniel Sigvardsson

Tool bar

Daniel Sigvardsson
Daniel Sigvardsson
Hire Me
  • Save
Tool bar menu icons follow tools navigation flow massage 60s flat clean minimal
Download color palette

Panicing, I don't have to time to Dribbble!
Here is something new I'm working on, thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Daniel Sigvardsson
Daniel Sigvardsson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Daniel Sigvardsson

View profile
    • Like