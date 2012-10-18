Tamara Maksimovic

Along with regular business card, Casmir got another business card type - we named them "portfolio cards" and this pack will include cards with various portfolio pictures of Casmir photography work presented on the back of the card with the business info on the other side of the card. It will be a nice way for them to promote and present their work and at the same time provide needed contact information.

