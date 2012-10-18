Rudy Pollorena Jr.

iPhone App v1

Rudy Pollorena Jr.
Rudy Pollorena Jr.
  • Save
iPhone App v1 ui iphone design
Download color palette

Playing with a look for an iPhone app.

Not really liking the drop shadow as it "takes away" from the minimal look, so testing out a few thing.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Rudy Pollorena Jr.
Rudy Pollorena Jr.

More by Rudy Pollorena Jr.

View profile
    • Like